FromSoftware brings Dark Souls 3 PC servers online after eight months of downtime

Back in January, FromSoftware took down the online services of every Dark Souls game on PC following reports of a dangerous remote code execution exploit. Due to the close proximity of Elden Ring's launch, work on fixing the older titles was pushed back to after the studio's newest game release. Although it has taken quite a few months, servers are finally coming back online, starting with Dark Souls 3.

In its blog, FromSoftware apologized for the wait and confirmed services have been resumed. Here's the Google translated version from the original Japanese statement:

"We had stopped the game servers of the "DARK SOULS" series for PC due to security vulnerability investigations, but since the investigation and response to the PC version of "DARK SOULS III" has been completed, we have restored the game servers and resumed online services from today. We would like to apologize to our users and thank them for waiting for the restoration."

The sudden shutdown affected co-op, invasions, duals, message sharing, and all other online elements of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition, Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 on PC.

With the third entry now fixed and out of the way, FromSoftware is taking aim at restoring the rest of the games, though no time frame was given as to when fans can expect the fixes.