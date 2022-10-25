Microsoft is working on Android 13 and more features for Windows Subsystem for Android

One of the most significant new features in Windows 11 is the ability to run Android apps. Users can download their favorite titles from the Amazon Appstore—or sideload an APK file using third-party tools—and use them like native programs in resizable windows. The apps also support push-notifications, networking, access to cameras, printing, and other capabilities. Soon, Windows Subsystem for Android will become even better, as revealed by the recently published roadmap.

WSA's GitHub repository contains a roadmap describing existing features, unavailable capabilities, and new stuff Microsoft "has on radar" for future releases. According to the documentation, Microsoft plans to upgrade WSA to Android 13 and add file transfer, shortcuts, picture-in-picture, and local network access support.

Unfortunately, there is no information on when Microsoft will ship those features. Still, the company frequently releases WSA updates with features. A couple of days ago, Microsoft released an update with quality-of-life improvements and bugfixes for WSA in the Dev and Beta Channel. You can enroll your device into the Windows Insider program to be the first to test Android 13 and the promised new features.

Windows Subsystem for Android is available for Windows 11 users in 31 countries across the globe, and Microsoft is working on bringing Android apps support to even more users. Note that your computer should meet hardware requirements to run Android apps, which are slightly different than the hardware requirements for Windows 11.