Dragon's Dogma 2 release date is March 22, here are the system requirements

While a prematurely updated Steam store page may have spilled the beans early, Capcom officially announced the launch date of Dragon's Dogma 2 today in a special showcase. The highly-anticipated sequel will land on March 22, 2023, less than two years after the original announcement.

Game director Hideaki Itsuno, who returned to take the reins for the sequel, and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi gave another look at the single-player RPG during the 15-minute showcase today.

Seen here (age restricted YouTube video), it shows off a climbing fight with a stone giant, an overview of the story surrounding the Arisen, a side quest involving an elf settlement, character creation, the new Trickster vocation, and more.

While the gameplay systems will be familiar to fans of the original (which takes place in a parallel world), the game world is said to be about four times the size of Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. Major upgrades to the visuals, AI of companions, combat abilities, monster variety, and unscripted encounters are also confirmed. Multiplayer is still not a feature in the sequel, but the original's unique Pawns system returns, allowing players to share their companions with others online.

"Dragon’s Dogma is a game that I dreamed of playing as a boy who loved TRPG-based games and action games, and I have a special attachment to it," says director Hideaki Itsuno. "Dragon’s Dogma 2 incorporates ideas that were not technically feasible at the time we created the first game. I believe this game will let you experience the fantasy world you’ve always dreamed of, a fantasy world action simulator game, and ultimately be the ultimate Dragon’s Dogma."

The title is being developed using Capcom's in-house RE Engine. The engine has been used across a variety of projects by the company's numerous development teams in recent years, including Resident Evil games, Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter Rise, and others.

At the same time, minimum and recommended system requirements for the PC version of Dragon's Dogma 2 have also gone up on the Steam page. Here's what fans will need to run the game at 30FPS in 1080p and 4K resolutions according to the developer:

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing. RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will launch across PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on March 22, with pre-orders available now. There are also pre-order bonuses and a Deluxe Edition available to grab, which come with access to additional starting items and accessories earlier than usual in the story.