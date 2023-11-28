Homeworld 3 PC hardware requirements reveal a wide range of settings, including ray tracing

One of the most anticipated PC game sequels is Homeworld 3. The long-delayed space-based RTS game is coming from developer Blackbird Interactive and today the team finally revealed the PC hardware requirements for the game.

The game's official website has posted two sets of system requirements. The first is for gamers who want to play Homeworld 3 but without ray tracing effects.

Minimal

In-game graphics preset - Low

Resolution - 1080p

GPU - NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD R9 480, Intel ARC A380

CPU - Intel I5-8600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM - 12GB

VRAM - 6GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

Recommended

In-game graphics preset - Medium

Resolution - 1080p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700, Intel ARC A580

CPU - Intel 17-11700K AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 8GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

High

In-game graphics preset - High

Resolution - 1440p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2070S, AMD RX 6600 XT, Intel ARC A770

CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 8GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

Ultra

In-game graphics preset - Epic

Resolution - 2160p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT

CPU - Intel 17-13700K, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 12GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

There are also three more PC system requirements for gamers who want to play Homeworld 3 with ray tracing effects turned on. As you will see, the CPU and GPU requirements go much higher:

RT Low

In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Low

Resolution - 1080p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3060, AMD RX 6650 XT

CPU - Intel 15-10600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5500

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 8GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

RT High

In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: High

Resolution - 1440p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT

CPU - Intel17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 12GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

RT Ultra

In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Epic

Resolution - 2160p

GPU - NVIDIA RTX 4080, AMD RX 7900 XTX

CPU - Intel 17-14900K, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

RAM - 16GB

VRAM - 16GB

OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB

In addition, Blackbird states that Homeworld 3 will also support HDR for compatible displays. Some NVIDIA GPU card owners can also benefit from support for DLSS3 and Frame Generation and AMD GPU owners can expect support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.

Homeworld 3 is currently due out in February 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games Store You can also preorder the game's Collector's Edition on Amazon. Priced at $174.99, it includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation.

