Homeworld 3 PC hardware requirements reveal a wide range of settings, including ray tracing

One of the most anticipated PC game sequels is Homeworld 3. The long-delayed space-based RTS game is coming from developer Blackbird Interactive and today the team finally revealed the PC hardware requirements for the game.
The game's official website has posted two sets of system requirements. The first is for gamers who want to play Homeworld 3 but without ray tracing effects.
Minimal
- In-game graphics preset - Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- GPU - NVIDIA GTX 1060, AMD R9 480, Intel ARC A380
- CPU - Intel I5-8600K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- RAM - 12GB
- VRAM - 6GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
Recommended
- In-game graphics preset - Medium
- Resolution - 1080p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700, Intel ARC A580
- CPU - Intel 17-11700K AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 8GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
High
- In-game graphics preset - High
- Resolution - 1440p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 2070S, AMD RX 6600 XT, Intel ARC A770
- CPU - Intel 17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 8GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
Ultra
- In-game graphics preset - Epic
- Resolution - 2160p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT
- CPU - Intel 17-13700K, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 12GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
There are also three more PC system requirements for gamers who want to play Homeworld 3 with ray tracing effects turned on. As you will see, the CPU and GPU requirements go much higher:
RT Low
- In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Low
- Resolution - 1080p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3060, AMD RX 6650 XT
- CPU - Intel 15-10600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 8GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
RT High
- In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: High
- Resolution - 1440p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6900 XT
- CPU - Intel17-12700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 12GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
RT Ultra
- In-game graphics preset - Ray Tracing: Epic
- Resolution - 2160p
- GPU - NVIDIA RTX 4080, AMD RX 7900 XTX
- CPU - Intel 17-14900K, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- RAM - 16GB
- VRAM - 16GB
- OS and Storage - Windows 10-11 64-Bit, 40GB
In addition, Blackbird states that Homeworld 3 will also support HDR for compatible displays. Some NVIDIA GPU card owners can also benefit from support for DLSS3 and Frame Generation and AMD GPU owners can expect support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.
Homeworld 3 is currently due out in February 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games Store You can also preorder the game's Collector's Edition on Amazon. Priced at $174.99, it includes, among other things, a 14-inch model of the game's main Mothership, along with smaller models of the game's Hiigaran Destroyer, Torpedo Frigate, and three Recon ships in formation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment