Dragon's Dogma 2 update adds Casual Mode alongside performance improvements

Capcom just pushed out a fresh update for its action RPG Dragon's Dogma 2, and it's touting a brand-new way to experience the game. It's a major update that also includes adjustments to vocations and performance fixes for crowded scenarios.

The new Casual mode is changing the world to be a little more forgiving. Here are the complete list of changes:

Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn.

Reduced price of Ferrystones.

More difficult for weight carried to become "Heavy" or "Very Heavy."

Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle.

Loss gauge will not increase when selecting "Load from Last Save" after the Arisen dies.

Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a "devastating calamity" occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage.

Casual Mode can be enabled for existing save files too, with the setting available in options, but it cannot be disabled afterward for ongoing campaigns. There is another catch. Capcom says some achievements are disabled when playing in Casual Mode. Unfortunately, it does not elaborate which ones are beyond reach.

The update also adds Bakbattahl as a new teleporting location, more idle animations for Pawns, unlimited Main Pawn respawns at Forgotten Riftstones, fresh animations for dashing for Arisen and Pawns, and more Dragonforged tradable items. Polish has also been introduced as a new display language that can be chosen in-game.

Moreover, a whole lot of Vocation changes that affect Fighter, Warrior, Archer, Mage, Thief, and Mystic Spearhand have landed. These are mostly changing attack effect durations to make some powers more effective. Read the complete changelog here, which also lists a huge number of bug fixes.

As for the performance enhancements, Capcom says frame rates should be improved in areas containing "a lot of NPCs" thanks to CPU overload fixes. It suggests lowering graphics if the issues persist and players need more FPS.