Dragon's Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno is departing Capcom after over 30 years

One of Capcom's longest-running and successful game directors is leaving the Japan-based developer and publisher. Hideaki Itsuno revealed on his X account today that he is departing Capcom "after 30 years and 5 months".

In his X post, Itsuno stated:

Thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope you will continue to support Capcom's games and characters.

During his 30+ years at Capcom, Itsuno worked to help create a number of fighting-themed games at the company. However, he was later asked by Capcom to take over the direction of the action-adventure game sequel Devil May Cry 2. The game was released in 2003 and Itsuno later directed Devil May Cry 3 and Devil May Cry 4. Both games were both critical and commercial success.

Finally, Itsuno got his chance to make an all-new fantasy action-RPG, Dragon's Dogma, which launched in 2012. In March 2024, the long-awaited sequel, Dragon's Dogma 2, also directed by Itsuno, was released by Capcom. In our own review of the game, we gave it a score of 8.5 out of 10.

We praised the amount of player freedom, along with its variety of class and combat features, but took off points for some performance issues, gameplay decisions, and its lackluster inventory management. Capcom later revealed in May 2024 that three million copies of the game had been sold at that time.

While he may be departing Capcom, Itsuno is not retiring from making video games. In his X post today, he stated:

From September, I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun, beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more memorable than, the ones I have created so far. Please stay tuned for my next creation!

He offered no further info on his next game, nor if he will self-publish the title or sign up with a publisher.