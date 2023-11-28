Microsoft confirms it will make some "Xbox announcements" during the 2023 Game Awards

Microsoft is sending out teasers to its many Xbox fans today, revealing that it will be making some kind of announcements during the 2023 Game Awards.

Emails sent to Xbox gamers show a message that states we should "join us for a night of winners, Xbox announcements, and more!" Another note in the same email claims we should expect "major announcements and more Xbox news you won't want to miss!"

The 2023 Game Awards will be live-streamed from downtown Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater (ironically called the Microsoft Theater until earlier this year) on Thursday, December 7. The award nominees have already been revealed, but the major attraction is, of course, all the major game reveals, trailers, and other surprises that will be shown during the event.

In fact, we already know that the release date for the Xbox Series X]S version of Larian's hit fantasy RPG Baldur's Gate 3 will be revealed during the 2023 Game Awards. It would not surprise us if Larian and Microsoft went ahead and launched the game during the awards, but that's pure speculation.

Microsoft has had a long relationship with previous editions of The Game Awards. Perhaps the biggest announcement the company made during the show was in 2019 edition, where it officially revealed the Xbox Series X console itself. It also announced Ninja Theory's Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II that year as well.

It also used the show in 2020 to officially reveal its (still in development) Perfect Dark reboot and in 2021, it showed off several minutes of gameplay footage from Hellblade II during the Game Awards.

The 2022 edition of The Game Awards famously didn't have any direct Xbox news or game reveals from Microsoft. Many fans posted their displeasure, but it looks like Microsoft is aiming to make up for last year's lack of game announcements and news with the 2023 edition.