Capcom confirms Dragon's Dogma sequel is in development using RE Engine

Dragon's Dogma, the fantasy RPG from 2012 that has developed quite a tremendous fanbase, was the focus of a 10-year celebration stream from Capcom today. While most of the show had game director Hideaki Itsuno discussing how the project and its various elements came to be, the ending had a surprise announcement of a sequel. Watch the short video in full above, with the 'dramatic unveiling' happening at the 11:30 mark.

Simply named Dragon's Dogma II, the game is now confirmed to be in development under Hideaki Itsuno's wing once more.

"Sorry to have kept you waiting," said Itsuno while making the reveal. "Everyone in the development team is hard at work creating a game that we hope you will enjoy, please look forward to it!"

The project is in development using Capcom's highly versatile RE Engine, the same one that has powered recent Resident Evil games, Devil May Cry 5, Monster Hunter Rise, and is even being used by the upcoming fighting title Street Fighter 6.

Unfortunately, no launch platforms, release windows, nor more information regarding this highly-requested sequel was revealed today.

Following the original release of Dragon's Dogma in 2012 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, an updated version of the title, Dark Arisen, went on to launch on PC (2016), Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (2017), as well as Nintendo Switch (2019). It's unclear how long Dragon's Dogma II has been in full production, but fans may be in for a wait that could last years.