Dropbox Passwords is being killed off

Back in 2020, Dropbox quietly launched its password manager, aptly dubbed Dropbox Passwords. It behaved exactly like a regular password manager such as 1Password and LastPass, which meant that it was also competing against them. The firm also bundled this credentials management tool in its family plan, which currently costs $19.99/month. Now, Dropbox has decided to discontinue Dropbox Passwords.

Dropbox has announced that Dropbox Passwords will become read-only on August 28, both in the mobile app and the browser extension. This means that you'll be able to view your currently saved credentials but won't be able to add new ones or leverage autofill. On September 11, the mobile app will stop working. And finally, the service, along with its dark web monitoring functionality, will be completely retired on October 28, with all user data being deleted from Dropbox' servers.

Dropbox has recommended migrating to 1Password and has also outlined the steps needed to complete this process in its advisory. This requires exporting your data from Dropbox Passwords, but the company has assured customers that it will maintain a high level of security and encryption during this transition. Customers can also migrate to another provider, but they'll need to reach out to them to understand the process of transitioning.

IT admins have also been encouraged to visit the admin console to see which team members are using Dropbox Passwords, so that they can be notified directly. Notifications will also be shown in the mobile app and the the browser extension. Each team member will be responsible for migrating their own passwords, there is no organization-wide automation tool for this transition.

It is also interesting to note that despite removing this capability, Dropbox is not reducing the price of its affected subscription plans as it believes it already offers a decent amount of security features. No concrete reason for this deprecation is currently known, but it may have to do with the declining popularity due to the lack of differentiating factors in an already saturated market. Regardless, customers should complete their migrations before October 28, 2025, or risk losing their sensitive data.