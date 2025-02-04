EA wants to release its next Battlefield game before April 2026

It was only a couple of days ago that EA revealed that a new Battlefield is indeed far into development, and it wants the community to be a big part of its design. Now, its aim for this installment's launch schedule has also been revealed.

The latest information comes from EA's third quarter earnings results it released today, where the publisher said the title is expected to release during its “fiscal year 2026”. This is the 12-month time frame between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

Considering EA's tendency to release Battlefield games in October or November, this should mean that the publisher is pushing DICE and its other development teams to hit a release window in those months in 2025. The Battlefield Portal mode, which brings back classic maps and weapons of the series, is set to return in the new entry as well. A single-player campaign may be returning following its omission in Battlefield 2042 as well.

The new community testing initiative it announced this week is dubbed Battlefield Labs. This will let players test out various builds of the pre-alpha version of the upcoming military shooter to see how the game is fairing. This will include tests of maps, modes, destruction elements, weapons, vehicles, gadgets, and more during its multiple testing phases. Head here to find out more information and sign up for a chance to try out the experience.

Currently, four EA development studios are involved in the massive project, which are DICE, Motive, Criterion, and Ripple Effect. This movement of studios and teams to Battlefield development has affected another series of EA too. The company confirmed that the Need for Speed franchise is currently on ice due to Criterion's move into Battlefield, though it plans to revive the racing franchise at a later date.