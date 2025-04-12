Microsoft updates Edge 136 Dev with fixes for various crashes

Microsoft has released a new update for Edge Insiders in the Dev Channel. Version 136.0.3240.8 is now live, and it includes a traditional list of fixes, improvements, and small changes on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Here is what is new:

Added Features: Adding an 'Extensions' link-type menu item in Settings. Improved Behavior: Resolved an issue where the console crashed upon clicking the 'Apply' button after selecting a coupon on Xbox.

Fixed a crash issue with the refresh button on Android tablets.

Resolved a crash issue that occurred when attempting to open browser during shutdown on Mac.

Resolved an issue where browser would crash in full screen mode when clicking 'split screen' in the settings and more dropdown list on Mac. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the auto-open focus incorrectly shifted to the side pane in Copilot. iOS: Resolved an issue where the “Find on page”, “Read aloud” and “Print” button on the toolbar were clickable when opening a destroyed PDF.

Resolved an issue when toggling the 'Translate page' or 'Show Copilot' switch in dark mode caused the page content to flash on iOS.

Resolved an issue where clicking '+' to add a new tab page (NTP) caused the search bar to become transparent when the page loads on iOS.

Resolved an issue when, after clicking 'Replace', the replacement popup window briefly appears on iOS. Android: Fixed an issue when switching to developer mode was not possible after clicking the version in the About Microsoft page on Android.

Resolved an issue where the Reflow button on the address bar was not easily visible in InPrivate mode on Android. Mac: Fixed an issue where the vertical tab menu appeared separately in Fullscreen mode on Mac.

Resolved an issue where taking a screenshot on Mac resulted in no response.

Resolved an issue where a blank space appeared at the top of the favorites pane on Mac.

If you use Microsoft Edge Dev as your primary browser or for testing, it will update itself automatically in the background and apply the latest version upon the next restart. Alternatively, you can force-update the browser by heading to edge://settings/help.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download it from the official website. Version 136 is expected in the Stable Channel during the week of May 1, 2025.