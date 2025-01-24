Epic Games' mobile store gains 19 third-party games, also kicks off its own freebie program

After years of competing in the PC space, it was only in late 2024 that Epic Games revealed and launched its own mobile games store on Android and iOS platforms. Just as it promised, the company has now introduced third-party games onto the store while also kicking off a free games program.

Until now, only Epic Games-published titles, like Fortnite, Fall Guys, and Rocket League Sideswipe, were available on the store. The latest update has now added 19 games to the service, letting players download games onto their mobile devices without using the standard Android (Play Store) and iOS (App Store) sales platforms.

At the same time, the freebie program is now offering a copy of Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee. The game comes from Amplitude Studios, the developer behind titles like Humankind and Endless Legend. This turn-based entry is a rogue-like dungeon defense game that combines strategy and tower defense genres.

This freebie offer will be live until February 20, which is when Bloons TD 6 will take over as the next giveaway. The freebie offer is live worldwide except in Russia. Moreover, Epic plans to make the program a weekly one, much like on PC, later this year.

Here are all the third-party games available on the Epic Games Store at the moment:

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee

Evoland 2

Figment 1

Hidden Folks

Idle Champions

Pilgrims

Out There

Shapez

Samorost 2

Samorost 3

Super Meat Boy Forever

Super Space Club

There Is No Game

Firestone Idle RPG (only on iOS)

(only on iOS) Gigapocalypse (only on iOS)

(only on iOS) Blade of God X (only on Android)

(only on Android) Mafia City (only on Android)

(only on Android) Office Fight (only on Android)

(only on Android) The Grand Mafia (only on Android)

The Epic Games Store on mobile is available worldwide on Android platforms, but over on Apple's iOS devices, it's only downloadable for those residing in the European Union.

The latest update has also added new features to the mobile app, such as an Epic Account login with persistent status across both iOS and Android, as well as auto-update functionality for the app and its games.