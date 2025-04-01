Excited for the Samsung Galaxy tri-fold? You might not get a chance to hold one ever

With anticipation rising around Samsung entering the triple-screen foldable smartphone segment, fresh info may be a heartbreak for fans eagerly waiting to get their hands on one. While a previous report claimed that Samsung might globally launch the Galaxy G Fold (which is the purported name for the tri-fold), the latest report suggests that it could see a limited release.

According to the GSM Association Database (via SmartPrix), an unannounced Samsung device has appeared. The device is internally listed as "Q7M," with two variants visible on the database with model numbers SM-F9680 and SM-F968N.

While there is uncertainty about which device it could be, the report claims that it is the Galaxy G Fold or the tri-folding phone, Samsung is expected to launch later this year. Interestingly, the two model numbers, SM-F9680 and SM-F968N, allegedly reveal the two countries Samsung could limit the release to.

image via SmartPrix

The "N" in the model number SM-F968N stands for "Korea," whereas the "0" in the SM-F9680 represents "China." Both models are listed with the official market name "Q7M." Samsung phones that are launched globally usually carry B, E, U, or U1 in the model number.

image via SmartPrix

This could mean that the Galaxy tri-fold could be exclusive to Korea and China, much like the slimmer version of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Samsung launched last year. However, since these are early days, we might see new model numbers for other regions pop up.

Additionally, both model numbers start with "SM-F968X," suggesting that the tri-fold may not launch under the "W-series" branding, at least in China. It has been rumored that Samsung's tri-folding phone would fold in a "C" or "G" shape, as opposed to the "S" shape of the Huawei Mate XT. According to display analyst Ross Young, both the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy G Fold's cover display will be of the same size.