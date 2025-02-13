Display details about Samsung's upcoming tri-fold phone and Galaxy Z Fold7 appear

Lately, information about Samsung's tri-folding phone has been surfacing quite frequently. Recently, reports suggested that Samsung may call its multi-fold or tri-folding phone the "Galaxy G Fold." It was also tipped to feature a 10-inch display and could launch sometime in Q3 of this year.

Samsung is expected to launch multiple foldables this year, and we potentially may see the launch of Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, and a tri-folding phone. Now, some interesting details about the display of both the Galaxy G Fold—Samsung's tri-folding phone—and the Galaxy Z Fold7 have emerged, courtesy of leaker PandaFlashPro and display analyst Ross Young.

Starting with PandaFlashPro's claims, the leaker suggests that Samsung's design approach for its tri-folding phone will be completely different from that of Huawei Mate XT. This is something that we've already heard from previous rumors, where it was tipped that Samsung's tri-folding phone will fold inwards in a "C" or "G" shape as opposed to Mate XT's "S" shape fold.

This design approach would allow Samsung to protect the displays from external damage, as the foldable displays are already very fragile. Furthermore, while no specific details were shared, it is also speculated that one hinge on the tri-folding phone will be completely different than the second one.

PandaFlashPro also revealed that, based on an "internal prototype," the flexible display glass on the Samsung tri-fold will use a different technology than that of the Galaxy Z Fold7. It is expected to be thinner, with a current test peak brightness of 1,900, which Samsung could market as 2,600 nits. However, it is unclear if Samsung could fake 700 nits for marketing.

The leaker also shared some renders based on the information they have, showing the device's display completely unfolded, one-time folded, and completely shut with its cover display visible, suggesting that the second display is almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Display analyst Ross Young, on the other hand, shared that the cover display of both the Galaxy Z Fold7 and the tri-folding phone will measure 6.49 inches.

That's not all—rumors claim that the tri-fold prototypes are powered by Snapdragon processors, which could mean that the triple-folding phone from Samsung may run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. There is also a mention of "limited production," which could mean that Samsung may launch the tri-folding phone in select markets.