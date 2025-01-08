Design details of the upcoming Samsung tri-folding smartphone emerges

image by Samsung

In a recent development, design details of the rumored Samsung tri-folding phone have popped up online. Earlier it was reported that Samsung has begun working on its tri-folding phone with a potential launch date slated for 2025. Although, later an information by display analyst Ross Young, it was tipped that Samsung's tri-folding phone may not see the light of the day until 2026. However, the latest reports not only give us insights into the design of the phone but also suggest it could be unveiled alongside other foldables in the second half of this year.

According to the report, unlike the world's first tri-folding phone from Huawei, the Huawei Mate XT's S-shape folding design, Samsung has opted for a G-type folding design. This means that Samsung's tri-folding phone will fold inward twice. There are a few benefits to this design over Huawei's outward folding design. Notably, Samsung's approach is expected to be more durable and protect the display from external damage, since foldable displays are already very fragile.

When folded, Samsung's tri-folding phone will be fully enclosed, providing added protection to the display from impacts and scratches. Upon unfolding, the device will offer an impressive screen size and will act as a tablet experience. The initial production is likely to be limited, with fewer than 300,000 units expected, purportedly the same strategy Samsung is tipped to follow for its Galaxy S25 Slim model. Previously, it has also been reported that Samsung may add a first-of-its-kind folding battery inside its tri-folding phone.

It is also rumored that Samsung may forgo UDC (Under Display Camera) technology in its tri-folding phone due to concerns over the low quality of images. As per an industry insider, "the triple fold product will have three display panels, two internal and two external hinges, and related hardware technology will also be improved, so it will be much more expensive than existing foldable phones. Since it is an ultra-expensive product, the initial quantity will not be set that high considering demand."

As far as pricing is concerned, Samsung may keep the price steep, given the technology and additional components it involves. However, they may also want to keep the price in check, as Huawei's tri-folding phone launched at around $2,800 did not meet sales expectations, due to its high cost.

Source: Sisa Journal