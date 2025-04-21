Fresh leak suggests no under-display camera on Samsung's first tri-folding phone

Aside from the usual foldables—the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7—Samsung is also expected to introduce two new foldables to this year's lineup. One is rumored to be an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, and the second one is the highly anticipated triple-screen foldable, purportedly called the Galaxy G Fold.

Now, more information about the Samsung tri-folding phone has emerged, courtesy of leaker PandaFlashPro on the social media platform X. According to the leaker, the rumored Samsung triple-folding phone might lack UDC (under-display camera) technology and instead go for the traditional punch-hole camera on its inner display.

This information goes in line with a previous report suggesting that Samsung, along with Apple, may have dropped their plans to use under-display camera technology in their phones, at least for the foreseeable future.

In the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition as well, which remained exclusive to Korea and China, Samsung used a punch-hole camera instead of UDC, which was featured in the global Galaxy Z Fold6 model. So, it appears that Samsung is trusting the punch-hole over UDC for better selfies on its first tri-foldable.

Additionally, PandaFlashPro has hinted that the Galaxy G Fold will first launch in Korea. This information corroborates a previous report, which highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy G Fold might have a limited release, exclusive to Korea and China. That said, we recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt.

Samsung is expected to go for the "G" shape fold instead of the "S" shape fold, as seen on the world's first tri-folding phone, the Huawei Mate XT. Display analyst Ross Young has also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy G Fold's cover display will be of the same size. The phone could launch in Q3 2025.