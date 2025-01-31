Samsung's tri-folding phone might be called 'Galaxy G Fold' and feature a 10-inch display

A fresh leak has emerged regarding Samsung's triple-screen foldable, revealing important purported details about its launch timeline and its screen size. Much has already been rumored about the tri-folding phone from Samsung with reports claiming that the Korean giant has already started working on the tri-folding phone with a potential launch date by the end of 2025. However, reputed display analyst Ross Young refuted the claims and suggested an early 2026 launch date.

Recently, we also shared some information regarding the design of the upcoming Samsung triple-screen foldable phone. Reportedly, unlike Huawei Mate XT's S-shape folding design, Samsung has opted for a G-shape folding design. Which, according to the latest rumor by Naver blog account yeux1122 could also translate to the device's name. Notably, Samsung may call its tri-folding phone as Samsung Galaxy G Fold, something in line with the Galaxy Z Fold naming scheme.

The blog also mentions that some domestic and overseas sources suggest that the tri-folding phone may debut this year. Ross Young also recently gave a nod to a Q3 2025 release timeline. Furthermore, the alleged Galaxy G Fold could feature a 9.96-inch (marketed as a 10-inch) display and would have a height of 6.54 inches.

Moreover, the device, as previously reported, will fold on both sides, supposedly to protect the device's screen. The blog mentions that the weight will remain similar to "H," which could be a reference to the Huawei Mate XT, however, Samsung's tri-foldable could be slightly thicker. The display and film are rumored to be developed from scratch and never used on any fold.

For now, treat this information with a grain of salt. It has been reported that Samsung could launch multiple foldables this year, including the usual Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, along with the budget Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, and the speculated tri-folding phone. Whether Samsung's tri-folding phone sees the light of day in 2025 or 2026 remains to be seen.