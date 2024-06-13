Futuristic racer Redout 2 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's Mega Sale and mystery giveaways streak has come to an end, but regular freebies have returned right on schedule. Replacing the Marvel's Midnight Suns offer, Redout 2 has landed as the latest freebie for PC gamers to claim.

Redout 2 comes in as an extremely fast-paced racing experience inspired by arcade classics, like Wipeout. You're in control of anti-gravity racing machines that reach "impossible speeds." Aside from the standard racing mechanics like acceleration and turning, the ships also offer control over strafing, tilting, and boosting to outclass opponents. An assist system is also present for anyone looking for a more laid-back racing session.

Options are available for both single-player campaigns and competitive multiplayer, supporting up to 12 players. For customization fans, the ultra-fast ships can be customized to represent almost any shape and color. Moreover, there are 10 racing locations, with 36 tracks split in between them, and all of them can also be played in reverse, effectively doubling the available courses.

Here's how the developer 34BigThings describes the 2022-released racing experience and its difficulty:

Speed and Control - In the tradition of Anti-Gravity racing classics like Wipeout and F-Zero, experience blazing fast speeds and an intuitive driving system that makes Redout 2 a blast to pick up and play, but also rewarding for those prepared to master the super-high skill ceiling. Bend, loop and swoop through the most insane twists and jumps in racing game history.

At the same time, players of the free-to-play title Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms can claim a goodie pack from the Epic Games Store during the same weekly period. This pack is worth over $100 containing in-game items like Champions, skins and other items. To claim it, simply log in to the game via the store.

The Redout 2 giveaway on the Epic Games Store will last until June 20. The title usually costs $19.99 to purchase when it's not on sale.