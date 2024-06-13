The Division 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Lawn Mowing Sim, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Microsoft's Xbox Free Play Days promotion is back with another weekend of offers, giving Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members fresh games to try. This time, the company has brought in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Tom Clancy's The Division 2 from Ubisoft, as well as Assetto Corsa and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

The two Ubisoft games are wildly different experiences. Rainbow Six Siege is for tactical shooter fans, delivering multiplayer matches that reward slow and methodical gameplay. The 5v5 first-person matches let you choose from a variety of operators that come with unique powers, and the rounds take place in almost fully destructible environments.

Next, The Division 2 is a third-person action RPG set in a post-pandemic Washington DC. The title lets you team up with two other players for a cooperative open-world experience. You'll be fighting to take back the city using military weaponry as well as high-tech gadgets from the Tom Clancy universe.

At the same time, the popular racing simulator Assetto Corsa drops in with its immersive and realistic driving experiences. The title simulates everything from aerodynamic aspects of vehicles to tyre flat spots. Both single-player and multiplayer modes are available during this free play period across. Lastly, Lawn Mowing Simulator delivers exactly what its name describes, letting players ride an authentic roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from real-world companies.

Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The Free Play Days promotion of this weekend will end on Sunday, June 16 at 11:59 pm PDT.