Games with Gold: Beasts of Maravilla Island and Thrillville are now free

Microsoft announced a few days ago what is incoming to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in July as their bonus free games, and already, the first wave is here. The newly available games are Beasts of Maravilla Island and Thrillville Off the Rails.

These titles having backward compatibility support means that all modern Xbox console generations can play them. Beasts of Maravilla Island is playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, while Thrillville takes it further by being playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to the Xbox 360.

Use the direct store links below using a Gold-active Microsoft account to claim the titles.

Beasts of Maravilla Island (Xbox One)

Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island's magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty!

Thrillville: Off the Rails (Xbox 360)

Thrillville: Off the Rails offers all the visceral fun of enjoying the theme park that you create! Featuring some of the most outlandish roller-coaster concepts ever imagined, new ways to talk to the park guests, and a staggering 40+ mini-game variants, this fall release amps up the family-friendly mix of gameplay that made the original Thrillville such a hit.

The previous mid-month Xbox One freebie, Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition, is still available for subscribers to claim. Its promotion is set to be replaced by Relicta in two weeks' time when the July second wave lands.

As always, Xbox 360 Games with Gold titles continue to be available even if the Gold or Game Pass Ultimate subscription is discontinued. But Xbox One games are only playable while the account has an active subscription to one of the monthly memberships.