July Games with Gold has Torchlight, Relicta, Thrillville and more

Like every month, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members are receiving another batch of bonus games to keep as membership perks in the coming month. Microsoft today revealed the contents of the upcoming two waves of free drops in July, each containing an Xbox One and an Xbox 360 game.

Backward compatibility support ensures all four of them are playable on the Xbox One family and the latest generation Xbox Series X|S consoles as well.

Here are the announced titles and their available dates:

Beasts of Maravilla Island: July 1 to 31 (Xbox One)

Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island's magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty!

Relicta: July 16 to August 15 (Xbox One)

Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive…

Thrillville: Off the Rails: July 1 to 15 (Xbox 360)

Thrillville: Off the Rails offers all the visceral fun of enjoying the theme park that you create! Featuring some of the most outlandish roller-coaster concepts ever imagined, new ways to talk to the park guests, and a staggering 40+ mini-game variants, this fall release amps up the family-friendly mix of gameplay that made the original Thrillville such a hit.

Torchlight: July 16 to 31(Xbox 360)

Torchlight is an action-roleplaying game developed by the creators of popular games Diablo and FATE. Players will choose from among three character classes, and venture from the safety of the town of Torchlight into randomly generated dungeon levels, with a huge variety of creepy monsters, endless variations of loot to find, and quests to complete.

For those who missed out, there is still time left on some of the June Games with Gold selection before their promotional periods run out of time. This means Aven Colony, Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition, and Raskulls are still available for Gold members to claim to their Xbox console libraries.