Samsung's game streaming discovery platform 'Gaming Hub' now available on 2022 Smart TVs

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest game streaming discovery platform, Gaming Hub, which will be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs such as the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, and Neo QLED 4K, and on the 2022 Smart Monitor Series. The new game streaming and playing resource will require no supplementary hardware or downloads.

The latest platform will enable users to discover and play games from partners including Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, and Utomik, along with Amazon Luna which is set to arrive soon. Players will have access to recommendations by experts based on the latest and most popular games as well.

Samsung's President and Head of the Service Business Team, Won-Jin Lee stated:

The Samsung Gaming Hub combines Samsung’s leadership in streaming technology with our experience in creating the industry’s most cutting-edge hardware, removing the barriers to entry so people can just play. With expanding partnerships across leading game streaming services and expert curated recommendations, players will be able to easily browse and discover games from the widest selection available, regardless of platform.

To offer access to additional entertainment options during gameplay, the Samsung Gaming Hub integrates music and streaming services and allows connection to Twitch, YouTube, and Spotify on the experience menu of the platform. Now, owners will be able to view trailers, play music and podcasts, watch tutorials, and receive the latest gaming news all in one place.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is now available in US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Korea, and Brazil. For more information on the new platform, head over to the dedicated webpage here.