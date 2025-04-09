Samsung and Apple might have distanced themselves from under-display camera technology

Not much is being heard about the under-display camera technology, despite major players like Samsung using it inside their foldables since the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold3. While brands like Nubia might have come closer to perfecting under-display camera (UDC) technology with their Red Magic 10 Pro, Samsung and Apple might not use UDC in their future phones.

According to a Naver source who goes by the name yeux1122, Samsung might abandon using the under-display camera technology in its future foldables as "it is still not easy to improve the cost-effectiveness and other aspects." Going by this, we may not see Samsung using under-display camera technology in next year's foldable.

The information looks somewhat credible because last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. Despite it being a special edition phone, the device lacked an under-display camera. Instead, Samsung opted for a punch hole for selfies rather than using UDC, as seen in the global Galaxy Z Fold6 model.

Apple, which was expected to introduce a foldable iPad with an under-display camera sometime in 2027 and 2028, might have shelved the technology for now. According to the blog, companies, especially Samsung and Apple, are finding it hard to improve the UDC technology at the current point.

Additionally, making significant enhancements to the technology without increasing prices remains a challenge. New tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump have already contributed to a trade-war-like situation, and Apple has already taken a hit after losing its top position (via CNBC) as the world's most valuable public company to Microsoft.

Increasing prices of smartphones for a technology that isn't widely popular may not be a priority for companies, especially given the current market situation.