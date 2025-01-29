Gemini can now generate charts and visualize data in Google Sheets

Google is bringing some new Gemini features to Google Sheets. The generative AI chatbot can lift some work off your shoulders by generating charts based on your data and offers insights such as contextual trends, patterns, and correlations between different variables.

For the unversed, Gemini is accessible in Google Sheets via a side panel introduced last year. You can simply ask questions about your data and put the chatbot to work. For example, a small business owner can identify potential shortfalls by asking Gemini: "Predict my net income for the next quarter based on historical data."

You can use the charts generated by Gemini as static images over cells in your spreadsheet. Google notes that your data should be in a consistent format with clear headers and no missing values to get the most accurate results. You need to be as specific as possible so the chatbot can understand your query.

When doing complex analysis, Gemini performs most consistently for files below one million cells. The charts can't be modified once generated and don't auto-update if you change the data.

"This update reflects Gemini in Sheets’ enhanced intelligence as it now yields valuable outputs by transforming your requests into Python code, executing on them and then analyzing the results to perform multi-layered analysis," the company said in a blog post.

These new features have started rolling out to Google One AI Premium and different Google Workspace tiers, including Business Standard and Plus and Enterprise Standard and Plus. It's also available to those with Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise add-ons.

Google said the extended rollout is expected to finish by February 20. If your Workspace admin has enabled 'Smart features and personalization,' you can access these features using the Gemini side panel.

Gemini side panels were rolled out to various Google apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Google Chat last year. Speaking of which, you can read our detailed roundup of Gemini features and changes from 2024.