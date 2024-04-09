Google introduces Vids, an AI-assisted video tool for Workspace

Google is launching a new video collaboration app called Vids. It enters an increasingly crowded market for quick and easy business video creation tools. Thanks to Gemini, Vids aims to make creating a video as easy as creating a slide deck in Google Slides.

According to Google, Vids provides a timeline interface for assembling video assets from Drive or elsewhere in chronological order. This is similar to how Slides allows users to arrange content in a left-right timeline of slides.

Users can record voiceovers or film themselves right in the app. A variety of templates and backgrounds are available, along with a stock media library for adding video, images, or audio. Google's AI assistant can generate initial storyboards, scripts, or text-to-speech voiceovers to speed up the process.

It can generate a storyboard that you can easily edit, and after choosing a style, it pieces together your first draft with suggested scenes from stock videos, images, and background music. It can also help you land your message with the right voiceover — either choosing from one of our preset voiceovers, or using your own.

The goal is to eliminate the need for video production expertise so that any employee can quickly and easily create training videos, presentations, updates, or marketing content. Initial testing shows that most Vids are under three minutes on average, just like OpenAI's Sora video app.

Instead of just exporting finished videos, Vids also enables deep collaboration. Users can share the videos they create and invite others to comment, take notes, or even edit the video directly. Comments and changes are visible inline, reflecting Google's efforts to make productivity tools as flexible for collaboration as documents and spreadsheets.

While other services like Loom and ClickUp offer similar features, Google has a big integration advantage through partnerships with Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and other Workspace products. Mobile apps are also in the works, making it easy to create videos on the go.