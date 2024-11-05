Google TV home screen gets a handy UI element that shows app update progress

A new update to the Google TV home screen is rolling out, bringing a small but handy tweak to the UI. Now, whenever you are updating an app from the Play Store, the Google TV app will display a progress ring around the icon of the app being updated.

This useful change lets the user know when an app is updating, and how far it has updated. Previously, the app update used to happen in the background, giving no clue to the user about the update progress. To know about the app's update status, the user had to head over to the Play Store > My apps > Updates available.

Reportedly, this feature was already available on some Android devices (varying on the home screen launcher app used). It is unclear when the feature was added to Google TV, but it is now appearing on more devices. Besides, it wasn't available before the recent home screen redesign which introduced circular app icons.

image by 9To5Google

Notably, the new app update progress bar ring is working across all devices including Google TV-supported smart TVs, Google TV Streamer, and so on. Google TV has been getting some preferred treatment from Google recently.

Back in September, Google TV's library for free channels got a new home called "Freeplay," which was previously called "Fast." The company has also been expanding the free channels list and now boasts a library of over 150 free channels in the US.

Let us know in the comments below if your Google TV-supported device is showing the app progress ring around the app icon or not.