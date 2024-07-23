Images of what is reportedly the Google TV Streamer set-top box have leaked

We have been waiting a long time for Google to come up with a successor to its Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongle product. That device was first announced in September 2020. There have been rumors for nearly a year that the Chromecast with Google TV would get some kind of hardware refresh sometime in the near future.

Today, 9to5Google.com reports they have received images of what it claims is the next streaming TV device from Google. The report says it is called the Google TV Streamer. The alleged images of the product show that it is not a streaming dongle or stick but rather a set-top device, like the Roku Ultra, the Amazon Fire TV Cube, and the Apple TV box.

Image via 9to5Google.com

The images show that the Google TV Streamer has an oval design that slants from the top to the bottom of the product. There's no word on why Google chose this particular design for the product. The images also show two cables connected to the back, which we would assume are the power cable and an HDMI cable to connect to a TV. There are also images of the device's remote control which looks almost like the current remote found on the Chromecast with Google TV.

Unfortunately, the images of the Google TV Streamer and its remote are all we have to go with when it comes to info on this set-top box. We don't know any of its hardware specifications, including its processor, memory, and storage amounts. We also don't have info on if the device streamed in 4K resolution or higher.

Most importantly, the article has no info on the price tag for the Google TV Streamer nor when it will launch. Google does have a Pixel hardware event coming up very soon, on August 13. It's possible the Google TV Streamer could be officially announced at that event.