Nvidia App gets RTX Super Resolution, HDR, and Display Settings support

In February of this year, Nvidia released the new Nvidia app, a program that aims to unify the Nvidia Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience. Today, the app received a new update with support for extra features, such as display settings, RTX Video controls, app sorting, new localization, and more.

With the latest release, the System tab features a dedicated display section where you can adjust the refresh rate, display orientation, and resolution. Not every feature from the old Nvidia Control Panel is there, though. Nvidia says it is still working on the missing features, such as G-SYNC control, surround, custom resolutions, multi-monitor support, and more.

The app also lets you customize various RTX Video improvements and sliders for RTX Video HDR, a feature that automatically converts SDR videos into HDR. Supported sliders include peak brightness, middle gray, contrast, and saturation. If you want to learn more about using those sliders, check out the official knowledge base article from Nvidia.

Finally, the Nvidia app now has a bunch of improvements based on customer feedback. Those include app sorting and filtering and additional localizations for customers living in non-English-speaking countries. Also, the Statistics Overlay can now show FPS 1% low.

The Nvidia app beta is available on Windows 10 or 11 PCs with graphics cards starting from the GTX 800 Series graphics cards. It also requires the Nvidia GeForce 551.52 driver or newer. If you have a compatible computer, go to the official website to download the Nvidia app.

Keep in mind that the program is in beta, so it cannot fully replace the other Nvidia apps for Windows. However, Nvidia wants to finish the migration process by the end of the current year, plus the company is working on multi-monitor support for RTX HDR. You can learn more about the latest Nvidia app update here.