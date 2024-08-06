Firefox 129 is out with big updates for Reader View, tab previews, and more

Firefox users can download a big new update for their browser. Version 129 is now fully released, and it brings big improvements for Reader View, tab previews on hover, HTTPS by default in the address bar, security fixes, and more.

The biggest change in Firefox 129 is Reader View. Users can now customize character and word pacing, text alignment, apply additional themes from a new Theme menu, and more. As for tab previews, the feature works just like it sounds: hover the cursor over a tab, and you will see its thumbnail in a small popup window. This feature is rolling out gradually, so not everyone will have access to it.

Here is the full changelog:

Reader View now has an enhanced Text and Layout menu with new options for character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment. These changes offer a more accessible reading experience.

Reader View now has a Theme menu with additional Contrast and Gray options. You can also select custom colors for text, background, and links from the Custom tab.

A tab preview is now displayed when hovering the mouse over background tabs, making it easier to locate the desired tab without needing to switch tabs.

HTTPS is replacing HTTP as the default protocol in the address bar on non-local sites. If a site is not available via HTTPS, Firefox will fall back to HTTP.

HTTPS DNS records can now be resolved with the operating system's DNS resolver on specific platforms (Windows 11, Linux, Android 10+). Previously this required DNS over HTTPS to be enabled. This capability allows the use of HTTP/3 without needing to use the Alt-Svc header, upgrades requests to HTTPS when the DNS record is present, and enables wider use of ECH.

Added support for multiple languages in the same document spoken in macOS VoiceOver.

Address Autofill is now enabled for users in France and Germany.

Security fixes in Firefox 129 are listed here, developer information here, and Enterprise Release Notes here.

You can download Firefox 129 by heading to Menu > Help > About Firefox or by getting the browser from its official website or the Microsoft Store.