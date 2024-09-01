Gemini Live's next home could be your car, thanks to Android Auto

Gemini is an AI-based virtual assistant developed by Google. Over the months, it has received multiple new features that enhanced the assistant's capabilities. Recently, the Gemini-powered Q&A feature landed on Gmail. Gemini also picked up numerous new features that are student-centric.

Gemini Live also added new voices on Pixel and all other Android devices. It appears that Google is going ahead with expanding Gemini integration across its apps and services. Google Assistant could soon be replaced by AI-powered Gemini Assistant, which could also happen to your car, thanks to Android Auto.

In the latest APK Teardown post, several pieces of evidence indicate that Android Auto could soon gain support for Gemini Live. The latest Android Auto beta app version 12.8.143544, includes a sparkle icon, which is commonly associated with AI, and used by Google for Gemini.

The presence of this icon suggests that Android Auto has several Gemini AI features in the app. The icon sports a monochrome look, whereas the color gradient details are present in a different XML file. Notably, the icon's file name contains the word "Kitt", which as per Android Authority could be the name of Gemini AI integration within Android Auto.

Start conversation

The string also contains the word "live" and the "Start conversation" text, which goes in line with what Gemini AI is, a conversational AI tool. Moreover, a "GeminiLiveAssistantAction" feature was also spotted in the Android Auto app.

All in all, these pieces of evidence of Gemini AI within the Android Auto app suggest that you will soon be able to start a conversation with Gemini and fire your questions at it inside your car. However, do note that the strings of code were spotted in the latest Android beta and it is unclear if this feature would make it to the stable version or not.