Google is inviting users to join Google TV Advisors to try new features

Google has been actively working on making Google TV, its modern TV operating system built on Android TV. Recently, Google TV picked up an update that introduced new smart home features, generative AI features such as summaries for movies and TV shows, and more. Google also tweaked the home screen UI element that shows a progress ring around the app being updated.

Now fresh reports suggest that some select Google TV users are seeing a banner in the UI of the Google TV Streamer. First spotted by Ron Richards, co-host of Android Faithful, the banner is titled "Invitation to join Google TV Advisors." According to the description, it is an "exclusive online community where you can help improve the Google TV experience."

Tapping on the banner navigates the user to a landing page that explains all the details about the new Google TV Advisors community. Notably, the Google TV Advisors community is Google's take for select users, where they can voice their opinions and offer their feedback to further improve the Google TV experience. Users who opt-in to be the Google TV Advisor will be asked to participate in a few short surveys, discussions, and engage in fun activities once or twice a month.

Google is also offering incentives for user's valuable time and input. Aside from enjoying new features before they are available to all Google TV users, here are some upsides Google TV Advisors will enjoy:

What you’ll get: The ability to participate in the development of Google TV through feedback on your experience

Enter to win a sweepstakes for one of 5 $50 gift cards each month

A member hub to stay in the know about: What’s new, hot, and coming to TV soon Seasonal content collections and what our editorial team is watching New Google TV features that are about to be released



Before you jump to join the program, there are a few things you should keep in mind. Google notes:

It may collect and process information that can identify you, including your name, email, and job title, in accordance with this agreement.

Participation in research activities may also involve collecting audio, video, or photographs of you and your interactions with our products and services.

As a part of Google TV Advisor, the company may also collect sensible data such as your race, sexual orientation, or health in accordance.

If you are comfortable with the above terms, you can go ahead and click the banner on your Google TV and join the advisor community. However, if the banner isn't available to you, you can visit this website and provide your consent to join the program and enjoy the perks.

Source and image: Android Authority