2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD reaches new all-time low on Amazon with 50% off

Amazon US is currently offering the 2TB variant of the Samsung 990 EVO SSD at its lowest price yet with a 50% discount. The 1TB variant is also still available at its lowest price with a 53% discount. The 990 EVO SSD offers read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s, promising faster file transfers and game loading.

According to Samsung, the 990 EVO is 70% more power-efficient than the 970 EVO Plus, and should be offering better performance with less energy use. Equipped with smart thermal control, the SSD features an advanced controller and heat-spreading label, claiming stable operation under demanding workloads by preventing overheating and performance drops.

The SSD is optimised for PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 lanes, promising higher bandwidth and faster data processing while reducing overall power consumption. Additionally, Samsung’s Magician software keeps the drive up to date, providing firmware updates, encryption, and monitoring of drive health.

2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD (PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe, Speeds Up to 5,000MB/s): $119.99 (Amazon US)

1TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD (PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe, Speeds Up to 5,000MB/s): $69.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.