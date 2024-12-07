Microsoft 365 Enterprise users to be automatically switched to New Outlook in April 2026

Microsoft has been adding new features to the New Outlook for Windows including those related to improving offline usability, something that Classic Outlook is much better at. One can say that improving the New Outlook should be a priority for the tech giant as Microsoft hopes to permanently move users to its new app sooner or later.

Changes like these have been gradually happening with the opt-in experience slowly going away. And now, the company has published a new timeline for automatically moving Microsoft 365 Enterprise users from the Classic Outlook app to the New Outlook for Windows.

Microsoft has explained in detail when this would happen and stated that users will continue to have the option to revert. The company has also urged feedback from users. It writes:

Starting April 2026, Microsoft 365 for Enterprise users will be switched from classic to new Outlook for Windows, with the option to revert back. This change aims to enhance user experience with modern features. Organizations are notified to prepare, with automatic rollout requiring no admin action but allowing opt-out options. We’re making some changes to the migration from classic Outlook to new Outlook for Windows. We aim to give more than 12 months of notice to help our customers prepare. Starting April 2026, users with Microsoft 365 for Enterprise licenses will be toggled from classic Outlook for Windows to new Outlook for Windows. Users will be toggled into new Outlook once with this roll-out, with potential to be toggled again in the future. Users will maintain the ability to go back to and use classic Outlook. ... Our goal with this change is to give users an opportunity to try new Outlook as millions of users already have. New Outlook gives users the most modern experience with Copilot features, theming, and a wave of valuable time-saving features like Pinning and Snoozing mails. Users are also welcome to give us feedback on new Outlook using Feedback in the Help ribbon, so we can tailor the best email and calendar experience.

If you are wondering, this post was published on the Microsoft 365 Message Center and the company has also shared details related to exceptions on when users will not be moved over to the newer app:

How this will affect your organization: You are receiving this message because our reporting indicates one or more users in your organization are using Microsoft 365 Enterprise licenses. Users will have notice in the application prior to being toggled and will have the option to opt out of the experience in Outlook Options > General. Users who are toggled into new Outlook can toggle back to classic Outlook if they choose to. Users will not be toggled if one or more of the following is true: You have opted your users out of being automatically toggled per Admin-Controlled Migration to New Outlook

New Outlook toggle is hidden via policy

Perpetual license is in use

On premise account What you need to do to prepare: Later, this policy will also be available via Group Policy Objects (GPO), Cloud Policy, and Intune.

In case you are an administrator, you have likely already received this mail.

Via: Unofficial m365 admin website