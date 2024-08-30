Gemini adds several new features to help students learn

Google Gemini is getting several new features targeting students 18 years and older. These features will help students in their learning process. Google Workspace for Education admins in schools can enable or disable Gemini for educators and students. Also, Google will not use data from Gemini chats to train its AI models.

Google has now partnered with OpenStax, a leading publisher of free and open educational resources, to bring reliable information to Gemini. Through this new feature, Gemini can pull information from academic textbooks with OpenStax. To ask questions, students can simply type "@OpenStax explain the concept of supply and demand" to get an explanation with links to relevant textbook content.

Gemini can now test students' knowledge with practice quizzes. It displays one question at a time and can provide feedback and hints if necessary. For example, students can type "quiz me on the rise of industrialization" and start answering the questions.

Gemini Advanced subscribers can now upload up to 10 documents at a time, either from the desktop or mobile app, and ask Gemini questions. For example, students can ask Gemini to prepare a study guide for them or explain any topic in the document. This is made possible by Gemini Advanced’s 1 million token context window that can process large amounts of information at a time.

Early this week, Google announced Gems, a new feature that allows Gemini Advanced users to create their custom AI expert on any specific topic. Gems are also available for Gemini for Workspace add-on subscribers. Google has also created a pre-made Gem called Learning Coach targeting students. Students can use Learning Coach to create a learning plan based on their needs. For example, they can ask, "I want to prep for my bio midterm. Can you help me review cells, genetics, ecology, and ecosystems?"

Students can now use Gemini to understand complex topics. They can ask Gemini to break down complex information in an easy-to-understand way. For example, they can ask, "recommend me a video that explains how inflation works," and Gemini will reply with videos to improve their understanding of the topic. They can also ask follow-up questions or click on the links to sources and related content to explore the topic further.

With these new features, Google Gemini is poised to become a valuable tool for students, empowering them to improve their learning process and achieve academic success.