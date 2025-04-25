Google Nest Thermostat says goodbye to Europe, older models discontinued

Google is still busy cleaning up its lineup of Nest-branded smart home devices. In the latest spree, the search giant is pulling the plug on three of the earliest models of the Nest Learning Thermostat released more than a decade ago.

In a new blog post , Google writes that the following Nest Thermostats will go out of support, starting October 25, 2025:

Nest Learning Thermostat (1st gen, 2011)

Nest Learning Thermostat (2nd gen, 2012)

Nest Learning Thermostat (2nd gen, 2014, European version)

These models will be kicked out of the Home and Nest apps later this year, won't get any software updates, and won't support connected features like Home/Away Assist and Google Assistant controls. However, the discontinued thermostats won't become a paperweight as you can still adjust the temperature, mode, schedules, and settings directly on the device.

Google has a bunch of offers for the affected users who wish to upgrade to the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). It's giving $130 off to buyers in the US (MSRP $279.99) and $160 off to buyers in Canada (MSRP $379.99)

The search giant is taking a different route for users in Europe and said that it will "no longer launch new Nest thermostats in Europe" due to difficult hurdles. "Heating systems in Europe are unique and have a variety of hardware and software requirements that make it challenging to build for the diverse set of homes," Google complained.

It will continue to sell Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd gen, 2015) and Nest Thermostat E (2018) on the continent while current supplies last. These models will support the Nest and Home apps and continue to receive security updates.

The announcement comes just weeks after Google discontinued two other Nest smart home devices, replacing them with third-party alternatives. It's an annual ritual for the company to kill some products while launching new ones to reorganize its portfolio. In your free time, you can read about the ten products and services Google killed in 2024.