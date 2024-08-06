Google launches new Nest Learning Thermostat with AI-powered energy savings

Google today announced the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) and the redesigned Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen).

The new Nest Learning Thermostat features a sleek, slim profile with a stainless steel bangle that can be rotated to adjust the temperature. The new domed crystal LCD display is 60% bigger and is protected by multiple layers of mirror and colored films to reduce the appearance of bezels. Through the new Dynamic Farsight feature, you can customize the home screen to display the time, temperature, weather, or outdoor air quality based on your preference.

The Nest Learning Thermostat uses AI to automatically make micro-adjustments to the temperature to save energy and money. It can also create personalized, energy-saving temperature schedules through the power of AI. The Smart Schedule feature learns over time and automatically adjusts your temperature schedule to match. The thermostat can also analyze outdoor weather and adjust your indoor temperature accordingly.

The new Nest Learning Thermostat comes with a new Nest Temperature Sensor. You can also buy the sensor separately and add up to six temperature sensors for maximum control. Nest allows you to select which sensors are active at different times of the day by linking them to your schedules.

Google has made it easier to install the Nest Learning Thermostat with its new 12-terminal backplate that expands compatibility to work with popular HVAC systems. Users can also control the Nest Learning Thermostat through the Google Home app.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is available in three metal finishes: Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold. You can pre-order it from the Google Store and other 3rd party retailers for $279.99 in the U.S. and $379.99 in Canada. It will be shipping from August 20th. Additional Nest Temperature sensors can be purchased for $39.99 or $99.99 for a 3-pack.