VIVO zooms past Google and Samsung, rolls out stable Android 15 to its devices

Exciting news for VIVO flagship owners, as VIVO, has reportedly become the first major smartphone brand to start rolling out stable Android 15 updates to their flagships. Notably, this is also ahead of Samsung and even Google, which literally owns the Android operating system.

According to multiple reports via social media platform X, VIVO is rolling out a fresh FuntouchOS 15 update based on Android 15 to its flagships such as the VIVO X Fold3 Pro, VIVO X100 Pro, VIVO 100, and the iQOO 12.

Usually, it is Google and Samsung that lead the charge in terms of releasing the latest Android updates. But to everyone's surprise, even though the official release date for the FuntouchOS 15 is scheduled for September 30 (a few days from now), some users are already enjoying Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 update on their devices.

My vivo X Fold3 Pro just received Android 15 update.



Crazy how Vivo is the 1st major brand to be rolling out this out to their flagships. Not even Google Pixel has stable update yet.



Hoping for a just as good of an experience with FuntouchOS 15. Good job @Vivo_India. #Android15 pic.twitter.com/f4oSkKxfy1 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 27, 2024

For now, the Pixel 9 series from Google is still awaiting their Android 15 update, which is expected to be pushed sometime in mid-October. Samsung, on the other hand, hasn't shared any information about the One UI 7 beta update based on Android 15.

Speaking of the FuntouchOS 15 update, it brings a host of new features to the flagship VIVO devices. It includes AI features such as AI Eraser in Gallery and Live Transcribe feature that lets users follow conversations in real-time in the language they prefer, along with all the nifty features bundled with Android 15.

The new software also brings partial screen sharing to enhance privacy and native support for satellite connectivity. The update is rolling out gradually and should land on everyone's device in the coming days.