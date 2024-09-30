Tata Electronics stops iPhone parts production at India facility after a catastrophic fire

Photo - Press Trust of India

Tata Electronics has stopped the production of iPhones at its plant in Tamil Nadu, India, after a significant fire broke out at the factory. The incident occurred on September 28, 2024, in the early hours of Saturday morning, and around ten individuals suffered injuries because of the blaze.

News just in: Fire broke out at Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) facility near Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning.



It is believed to have started in the mobile phone accessories painting unit of the company located in Uddanapalli, near… https://t.co/TFGjU4iOW9 pic.twitter.com/8tJvjl0t0J — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) September 28, 2024

The cause of the incident remains unknown, but officials claim that the site was "very badly burnt." The visibility inside the facility made it challenging to determine how much damage was done. Officials are still working to understand how such an incident could occur at a critical manufacturing site.

Tata confirmed that all the necessary protocols were followed during the incident and that all the employees were safely evacuated. The company has decided to halt production indefinitely while rescue teams continue to clear debris. A district fire officer stated that fire engines have been deployed inside the factory premises temporarily to prevent any secondary fires as collapsed structures are removed.

Tata's plant in Tamil Nadu produces components such as the back panel for the iPhone. Another building within the complex was expected to begin iPhone assembly operations by the end of this year, which now remains uncertain.

Over the years, Apple has been slowly ramping up production in India for its devices, with reports indicating that the company plans to boost its Indian workforce to 500,000 over the next three years, shifting a substantial portion of its supply chain from China. The company has been working with Foxconn and Pegatron, which also have significant operations in India, in addition to Tata's.

However, the Cupertino company has faced quite a few challenges in its Indian operations. Quality control issues during the assembly of the iPhone 15 series forced Apple to revert some production back to China. The recent fire adds another layer of complexity to these challenges.

via Reuters