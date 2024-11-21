The Google Phone app may soon let you add additional context to a spam report

Google could soon allow you to add more context to your spam report. The improved reporting mechanism was spotted in the latest Google Phone app beta v155.0.697690833. Currently, when you block and report a number, it goes to Google without any context. However, with the new reporting system, users will be able to specific details about spam calls.

The Google Phone app could get a new spam reporting page. In the new setup, if you report a call as spam, Google will ask you a few more questions about the spam call and present a multi-option list for adding context. You could be asked about what the scammer pretends to be and what they ask for.

Here are the questions and answers likely to be asked by Google:

What did the scammer ask for? Full name

Download an app

Electronic payment

Full name

Passwords

Not applicable

Something else What did the scammer pretend to be? FBI

Friend

IRS

Police

Social Security Administration

Not applicable

Something else

If you choose the option "Something else" in either category, you will have the chance to enter additional details to your spam report. This flexibility ensures that we are providing accurate and comprehensive information about the spam.

The Google Phone app could also add the "Lookup" button for numbers that aren't saved in your contacts list. While the "Lookup" button isn't new, it appears to have been updated. When entering the Google Contacts app from the Phone app, you will see the button on the contact details page, along with a "Contact info from Phone" banner, suggesting that you are here from the Phone app.

The new spam report system and the "Lookup" button replacement aren't live for any users as of yet. Also, there is no clarity on whether they will ever make it to the stable version of the phone app. However, based on the readiness of the features, they appear ready for a wider rollout.

Source: Android Authority