Google Pixel's Twitter account responds to Tim Cook's tweet using an iPhone

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch | Image via Google

One of the social media managers at Google might not be having a good day.

As part of Apple's unveiling of the new entry-level iPad and new iPad Pros, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently tweeted the following:

Apple’s “Take Note” tagline drew flak from people as it’s also a tagline being used by the NBA's Utah Jazz team. As a result, Apple abandoned its plans to develop its own hashflag for its own event.

The Twitter account of Google Pixel decided to reply to Cook by saying that “Team Pixel” is capable of bringing you “closer to your favorite team.” However, instead of sending the tweet using a Pixel phone, the tweet was sent using an iPhone, as Twitter user Ian Zelbo notes:

Image via Ian Zelbo

Once people called out the blunder, the Google Pixel team pulled the tweet. It was then resent later using a web app.

This is not the first that something like this has happened. Back in 2019, Huawei punished employees over a New Year's message that was tweeted from an iPhone. Also, in 2016, then-Corporate Vice President, Operating Systems Group at Microsoft Joe Belfiore was caught tweeting from an iPhone.

Source: 9to5Mac