Microsoft's upcoming 'PC Manager' will try to 'boost performance' and switch you to Edge

It appears that Microsoft is working on a new app that tries to mimic features found in CCleaner and other "PC optimizer." Several screenshots posted on Twitter reveal details about Microsoft's "PC Manager" and its features, such as cleaning temporary files, monitoring resource usage, managing startup apps, and, of course, more desperate attempts to convert users to Edge.

Microsoft PC Manager will allow users to perform basic computer maintenance and speed up their devices with a single click. The app can run disk cleanup, show how startup apps affect performance, scan for viruses with Microsoft Defender, check for Windows Updates, see running processes, and manage storage.

Tech-proficient users are unlikely to consider using this app since it is just a shortcut to existing features. Microsoft PC Manager might be handy for those with less experience with Windows and its maintenance. It does not provide access to all possible tools to keep your Windows PC snappy, but it is still a good place to start.

Sadly, Microsoft would not be Microsoft without trying to turn a helpful app into nagging adware. While there is nothing wrong with recommending users try Microsoft Edge, judging from the screenshots, Microsoft PC Manager claims that using a third-party browser is a "potential issue." It is nothing but a dirty trick that attempts to exploit inexperienced users to gain more audience for Microsoft's browser.

Would you consider using Microsoft's "PC Manager," or do you prefer performing Windows maintenance manually? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Source: @ALumia_Italia