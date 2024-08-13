Google unveils Pixel Watch 3 with Loss of Pulse detection and more

After multiple leaks, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is finally official. The company claims the watch is its "biggest leap forward" that features a bigger size, brighter displays, better performance, and some unique health features, such as loss of pulse detection.

Like the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch 3 is now available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. Bezels are also thinner, so users get more screen real estate compared to the previous generation. But it is not just a bigger display—the Watch 3 can max out at 2,000 nits, which makes it the brightest smartwatch from Google to date. Besides cranking the brightness to eye-burning levels, the watch can dim itself all the way down to just 1 nit, providing a more comfortable experience in pitch-black environments.

One of the biggest changes in the Pixel Watch 3 is the loss of pulse, a feature that, as the name suggests, can detect when the heart suddenly stops beating. Upon detection, the watch will automatically call emergency services and send an automated message with important information, such as your location.

Google says that the feature uses the standard green light heart rate sensor to detect the pulse. If no pulse is detected, the watch turns on its infrared and red light sensors to look for additional signs of the pulse. Meanwhile, the motion sensor tries to detect movement, and then AI combines all the data to decide if the watch should trigger a check-in. If the user does not respond, the system initiates an emergency call using your phone or its built-in cellular connectivity.

Loss of pulse detection will be available in September in the United States and other countries in Europe.

Other changes in the Pixel Watch 3 include improved health, activity, and recovery insights, target load calculation, a new Morning Brief with a daily digest of health data, and more. In addition, runners can set goals for distance, time, pace of heart rate zone, intervals, and more. Finally, you can use the watch as a remote control for the Google TV Streamer, watch your camera feed in the Google Home app, create voice notes, find your watch using its new Ultra-Wideband chip, etc.

The Pixel Watch 3 is now available for preorder. Color options include Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. The 45mm variant has an exclusive Matte Hazel finish. The 41mm starts at $349, while the bigger variant will set you back $399. The Pixel Watch 3 will be available on September 10.