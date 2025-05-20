Google showcases 'Beam' futuristic 3D video calling tech at I/O 2025

Google has kicked off its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. One of the earliest announcements by the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, is called Google Beam.

Google Beam is a futuristic video calling technology that simulates a lifelike version of you and the person you are talking to. It uses six cameras to capture the person from different angles, then uses Google's AI models to generate their 3D self in real-time.

This futuristic technology is a step up from Project Starline, which the search giant unveiled in the past. During the keynote, Pichai revealed that Google Beam can do near-perfect head tracking "down to the millimeter" at 60 frames per second, resulting in a much more natural and deeply immersive conversational experience.

"We debuted Project Starline, our breakthrough 3D video technology at I/O a few years back. The goal was to create a feeling of being in the same room as someone, even if you were far apart. We have continued to make technical advances, and today, we are ready to announce our next chapter," Pichai said.

"Introducing Google Beam, a new AI-first video communications platform. Beam uses a new state-of-the-art video model to transform 2D video streams into a realistic 3D experience. Behind the scenes, an array of six cameras captures you from different angles. And with AI, we can merge these different video streams together and render you on a 3D light-field display."

Google joined hands with HP to launch the first Google Beam devices for early customers later this year. Pichai added that HP will share more details on the upcoming devices in the coming weeks.

Project Starline was officially unveiled at Google I/O in 2021. Last year, Google said that Starline works like a 'magic window' and announced that it will partner with HP to make it commercially available in 2025, adding that it's also working to enable the video calling experience directly from services like Google Meet and Zoom.