Google shows off a new Chrome sidebar with extra customization features

Even though Microsoft is stealing most of the developer and app thunder today with Build 2023, Google wants you to know it has some cool developer news as well. Today, it prompted some new features it has added to its desktop Chrome web browser that allows users to customize its look.

Google's blog post states:

You can test out different colors, themes and settings in real time by opening a new tab in Chrome and clicking the “Customize Chrome” icon in the bottom right corner. A new side panel will open with the available customization features. Here, you can experiment with different features and easily see how they will show up on your New Tab page as you make changes. And don’t worry about saving your work — our new side panel remembers your customization edits as you go.

In terms of the browser background and themes, Google says there are hundreds of images to choose from in the Chrome sidebar. There are also in a number of different categories like “Landscapes” and “Seascapes".

Alongside these, there are curated theme collections from various artists as well, along with creations from Asian and Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, Latino, Black, and Native American artists. The sidebar lets users just automate the theme changes by using the “Refresh daily” toggle if they don't want to bother going through all those collections.

You can also change the colors on Chrome with the options included in the new sidebar. Google stated:

Start by picking a theme and watch your browser adjust its color to match it. If the color isn’t your style, you can always pick a different one on the overview page to get it just right.

These new options should make using Chrome a more fun and colorful experience compared to the basic white options that are normally in use.