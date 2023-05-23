Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay will premiere at Summer Game Fest showcase in June

Ever since NetherRealm Studios' official Mortal Kombat 1 reveal last week, fans have been pining for a first look at reboot's gameplay. The announcement was flashy and had plenty of gore, but it was a rendered cinematic trailer. Although the biggest publishers of the world are soon hosting games showcases to show off their wares, it's Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest that has nabbed the gameplay reveal.

"Don't miss the world gameplay premiere of Mortal Kombat 1 when Ed Boon joins Geoff Keighley live on stage at Summer Game Fest on Thursday, June 8," said the announcement posted on Twitter today by Keighley himself.

Don't miss the world gameplay premiere of @MORTALKOMBAT 1 when Ed Boon (@Noobde) joins @geoffkeighley live on stage at #SummerGameFest on Thursday, June 8.



Watch the livestream at https://t.co/59xiIzexLf



Join us in person at @youtubetheater - Tickets: https://t.co/TdUs3NIoKb pic.twitter.com/rkzgAFikns — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 23, 2023

Taking place live at the YouTube Theater in L.A, the two-hour showcase will begin at 12pm PT, and Mortal Kombat 1's first gameplay will be shown off during the presentation at some point. Keighley had previously teased that this year's show will have around three or four reveals that are "pretty big". The highly anticipated gameplay reveal may have been one of them.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming out on September 19, and it is hitting PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Find the PC system requirements here. A beta is planned to kick off in August, though only Xbox and PlayStation pre-order players will gain access it seems.

The gameplay reveal at the Summer Game Fest show may also have news regarding the DLC fighters that NetherRealm is planning to add as post-launch content. A recent leak from an Amazon Italy page showed a trio of popular comic book-related characters, including The Boys' Homelander, joining the fight. We will just have to wait and see if the store page's contents were accurate.