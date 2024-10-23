Google Translate on Android may soon let you undo a deleted translation

When you are traveling or moving to an alien place where your language is not spoken, one of the best apps to have on your phone is Google Translate. It is one of the best translation apps, that also works offline and supports so many languages. Over time, Google has enhanced the capabilities of the Translate app with the "Live Translate" and dual-screen conversation mode for foldables, converting your phone into a mobile interpreter.

The app also features an "Instant Translate" feature that offers seamless translation as your type, as per the latest development, the feature may get richer with upcoming upgrades. In the APK Teardown of the Google Translate v8.20.71.687383449.1, a couple of changes have been spotted. Notably, in "Instant Translation" mode, translation occurs as you type, however, further actions such as speech output, copying the result, viewing definitions, and other grammar help aren't accessible until you exit the "Instant Translation" mode by hitting the enter button on your keyboard.

That may change in the future, as Google may unlock all the above-mentioned features during the "Instant Translation" mode and make them available during the preview mode itself.

This may offer a seamless translation experience without needing to exit the mode to view other details about the text. Additionally, another important improvement could arrive in the future according to folks at Android Authority.

Currently, the Google Translate app lets you delete the results in your translation history. However, there is no option to undo it in case you might have deleted the previous translations by mistake. Google may soon add the option to undo the deleted translation.

So, the translations that you wish to keep and have deleted by accident can be recovered easily. These new features aren't live to the general public and there's no surety that they may land in a future update.