Samsung may have finally ended the chipset confusion for the Galaxy S25 series

Over a week ago, it was leaked that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, which was expected to be used inside the standard Galaxy S25 and S25+ models, might be used for the Galaxy S25 FE. However, later, it was rumored that Samsung was still confused and may make a final decision about using the Exynos 2500 processor inside the Galaxy S25 series by the end of this month.

Although nothing official has been revealed, a reliable tipster IceUniverse may have the answer regarding the Galaxy S25 series chipset confusion. In a post on social media platform X, the report says that the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, which includes the Galaxy S25, S25+, and the S25 Ultra, will use the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. They further added that Exynos and Dimensity chipsets won't be powering any of the Galaxy S25 phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Not the Exynos 2500 and Dimensity 9400 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 23, 2024

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is the first processor to use TSMC's 3nm process. It boasts a second-gen Orion CPU, enhanced GPU, and upgraded NPU, which would deliver exceptional performance to the next-gen Android flagships. In addition, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphones are also eligible to receive up to 8 years of software updates.

Early leaks were already positive about the usage of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is expected to feature a new design, upgraded cameras, satellite connectivity, and more. With the Exynos and MediaTek chipset allegedly out of the way, Samsung fans may be delighted to know that they will get the same performance as the rest of the world for the same price.

Let us know in the comments below whether you would like to see MediaTek power the Galaxy S25 series phones or if you'd rather have Snapdragon processors.