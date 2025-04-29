Google Wallet mobile IDs are coming to more U.S. states

Physical IDs are required in various real-world situations to confirm your age or address. However, when sharing a physical ID, you are often forced to disclose all of your personal information, including your name, address, physical description, and more. A digital ID, on the other hand, allows you to share only the required data following authentication via fingerprint, PIN, or passcode.

Last year, Google announced a new capability that allowed users to store select U.S. state-issued IDs in the Google Wallet app on Android. Today, Google announced the expanded availability of digital IDs in Google Wallet across the U.S. Residents of Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia will soon be able to save their government-issued digital IDs to Google Wallet. In Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, and New Mexico, users will also be able to use their mobile IDs at the DMV.

Google highlighted that the saved ID pass can be used at TSA security checkpoints for domestic travel at supported airports, serving as a replacement for a REAL ID driver’s license or state-issued ID. The company also has plans to enable the use of stored digital IDs for recovering Amazon accounts, accessing CVS health service and MyChart by Epic, verifying profiles on Uber, and more.

Residents of the United Kingdom will soon be able to create digital ID passes in Google Wallet using their U.K. passports. Rail Delivery Group train travelers will be able to use their digital ID to verify eligibility for select Railcards on the Railcard retailing platform, railcard.co.uk. Google is also working with the U.K.’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, which could allow residents to use their Google Wallet ID passes for alcohol purchases and other services.

Additionally, Google is expanding Google Wallet to 50 more countries, enabling users to view and use digital passes both in the app and on the web.