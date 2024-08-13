The latest Google Wallet Android update for the US adds the new "Everything Else" option

In May, during its Google I/O 2024 developer event, the company announced new updates were coming to its Google Wallet app for Android devices. Today, just a few hours ahead of its big Pixel hardware event later on Tuesday, the company is rolling out the Google Wallet update with the new "Everything Else" option for US users.

According to Tech Radar, the Everything Else option replaces the old Photo option, which lets users create a digital copy of a document or pass that has a barcode or a QR code. The Everything Else option for Android users in the US doesn't need the barcode or QR code to take and store a digital pass of many more documents and passes. They include:

Business card

Car insurance

Driver’s license

Events & tickets

Health insurance

ID card

Library card

Loyalty card

Passport

Residence permit

Student ID

Tax ID card

Vehicle registration

Voter ID card

Other

After you take a picture, you can edit any information that might have been collected with the incorrect info and save it. Take and store an image of a document or pass with critical and personal info, such as your driver's license or health insurance. That info will stay on the device where you first took the picture and will not appear on any other device where you might use Google Wallet.

We will likely get some more info on the upcoming release of Android 15 and other new Android features starting at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time) today at Google's Pixel hardware event. After lots of leaks over the past few months, the company is also expected to reveal the full lineup of its Pixel 9 series of smartphones today, along with the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds.