Google Wallet is adding more banks it supports in the US

Google Wallet is a handy app that can not only store credit and debit cards but also store your bus passes, event or concert tickets, digital IDs, licenses, passports, and much more. It gives you the option to create a digital version of almost everything and store it within the app securely.

However, finding support from your bank or financial institution has been one restriction, the Google Wallet app is slowly but steadily dealing with. This is needed when you are trying to add your credit or debit card. Google has been adding banks to the support list and it is now adding a few more in the US, 17 to be specific this month.

One of the stand-out additions is going to be Slope for Ikea, which is used by various businesses. Additionally, the Google Wallet app is also gaining a new prepaid gift card option with Mastercard eGIFT. So, it appears to have added 16 banks and one prepaid gift card option. Here is the full list of new banks that now support Google Wallet (via Android Police):

American Bank & Trust (SD)

Bank Of the Plains (KS)

Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri (MO)

First National Bank of Proctor (MN)

First State Bank of Burnet (TX)

Mastercard eGIFT

MyGeorgia Credit Union (GA)

Nova Bank (AL)

On Me

Palmetto State Bank (SC)

Petefish, Skiles & Co. Bank (IL)

Police Federal Credit Union (MD)

Riley State Bank of Riley, KS

Slope - IKEA

TIB, National Association (TX)

Travis Credit Union (CA)

United Minnesota Bank (MN)

The above list of banks joins the already supported thousands of financial institutions in the Google Wallet app. If you wish to give this a try, you can always download the Google Wallet app from the Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Let us know in the comments below if your bank is on the list or supported by Google Wallet or not in the US.